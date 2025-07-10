Swiatek Secures Historic Wimbledon Final Showdown with Rising Star Anisimova

Iga Swiatek, the former world number one, advanced to her first-ever Wimbledon final with a convincing victory over Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on Thursday. The eighth seed dominated the match, winning 6-2, 6-0 in just 72 minutes on Centre Court, showcasing her prowess in the semifinal bout.

Swiatek, who hasn't claimed a major title since the French Open last year, hopes to change her fortunes at Wimbledon, a tournament with historically challenging results for her. Backed by strong performances on grass this season, including the finals at Bad Homburg, Swiatek eyes a sixth Grand Slam crown.

The final pits Swiatek against No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova from the USA, who has impressed en route to her first Grand Slam final. Anisimova defeated world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a thrilling semifinal. With remarkable grass-court performances, Anisimova poses a significant challenge to Swiatek.

(With inputs from agencies.)