Swiatek's Grass Court Breakthrough: Journey to Wimbledon Final

Iga Swiatek, known for her prowess on clay courts, has achieved a new career milestone by advancing to her first-ever Wimbledon final. Defeating Belinda Bencic in commanding fashion with a 6-2, 6-0 win at Centre Court, Swiatek showcased her newfound competence on grass — a surface she once struggled with.

The 24-year-old Polish player has already claimed five Grand Slam titles and spent several years atop WTA rankings. However, her journey on grass courts has been slower, only reaching quarterfinals at Wimbledon previously. This year, she made her first grass court final appearance in Bad Homburg, hinting at her growing adaptability.

Swiatek's recent experiences have been challenging, including a doping case resolved with a month-long ban. Nevertheless, her focus remains on ending her championship drought. Ahead of her match against Amanda Anisimova, Swiatek credits improved movement and a confident serve for her success, claiming music like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin fuels her momentum.

