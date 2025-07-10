Swiatek's Grass Court Breakthrough: Journey to Wimbledon Final
Iga Swiatek reached her first Wimbledon final after defeating Belinda Bencic. Aiming for her sixth Grand Slam title, she will face Amanda Anisimova. Swiatek's recent improvement on grass follows her first final appearance on the surface and overcoming a doping case. Her secret? Improved movement and confidence.
Iga Swiatek, known for her prowess on clay courts, has achieved a new career milestone by advancing to her first-ever Wimbledon final. Defeating Belinda Bencic in commanding fashion with a 6-2, 6-0 win at Centre Court, Swiatek showcased her newfound competence on grass — a surface she once struggled with.
The 24-year-old Polish player has already claimed five Grand Slam titles and spent several years atop WTA rankings. However, her journey on grass courts has been slower, only reaching quarterfinals at Wimbledon previously. This year, she made her first grass court final appearance in Bad Homburg, hinting at her growing adaptability.
Swiatek's recent experiences have been challenging, including a doping case resolved with a month-long ban. Nevertheless, her focus remains on ending her championship drought. Ahead of her match against Amanda Anisimova, Swiatek credits improved movement and a confident serve for her success, claiming music like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin fuels her momentum.
