Nitish Reddy's Bowling Evolution After Australia Tour

Nitish Kumar Reddy, after a learning stint in Australia, showcased significant improvement in his bowling against England by taking crucial wickets early in the game. His development involved advice from captain Pat Cummins and India bowling coach Morne Morkel. England adapted their strategy due to challenging pitch conditions.

London | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:38 IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising medium-pacer, demonstrated his enhanced bowling skills against England, taking two vital wickets on day one of the third Test. His journey to improvement began after a challenging tour in Australia, where he resolved to refine his bowling technique.

Seeking guidance, Reddy consulted with Pat Cummins, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad, who advised on adapting to varying conditions between Australia and England. Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, also played a pivotal role in Reddy's progression.

Meanwhile, England's batsmen adjusted their approach amidst criticism of their aggressive style, posting a conservative 251 for four. A brief interruption occurred when ladybirds invaded the pitch, momentarily halting play and amusing Ollie Pope.

