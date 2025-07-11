Nitish Reddy's Bowling Evolution After Australia Tour

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising medium-pacer, demonstrated his enhanced bowling skills against England, taking two vital wickets on day one of the third Test. His journey to improvement began after a challenging tour in Australia, where he resolved to refine his bowling technique.

Seeking guidance, Reddy consulted with Pat Cummins, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad, who advised on adapting to varying conditions between Australia and England. Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, also played a pivotal role in Reddy's progression.

Meanwhile, England's batsmen adjusted their approach amidst criticism of their aggressive style, posting a conservative 251 for four. A brief interruption occurred when ladybirds invaded the pitch, momentarily halting play and amusing Ollie Pope.

(With inputs from agencies.)