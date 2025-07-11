Riola Xhemaili's Last-Minute Heroics Propel Switzerland into Euro 2025 Quarter-Finals

In a heart-stopping moment that sent the home crowd into a frenzy, Riola Xhemaili scored in the 92nd minute to ensure Switzerland advanced to the Euro 2025 quarter-finals. The match, held at Stade de Geneve, ended 1-1, which was enough for Switzerland to qualify based on goal difference.

Finland's Natalia Kuikka had earlier put her team ahead with a 79th-minute penalty, earned after Viola Calligaris fouled Emma Koivisto. Kuikka's well-placed shot appeared to secure Finland's progression until Xhemaili's dramatic equalizer turned the tide in Switzerland's favor.

The Swiss threw everything into attack in the dying moments of the game, capitalizing on Geraldine Reuteler's mis-hit shot to deliver the needed goal. Finland's players were left devastated, collapsing to the pitch as Switzerland celebrated their historic achievement.

(With inputs from agencies.)