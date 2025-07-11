Signe Gaupset's Spectacular Debut Shines at Women's Euros

In a stunning breakthrough performance, Norway's Signe Gaupset seized her first start at a major tournament with remarkable flair, scoring twice and assisting two more goals, leading her team to a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Iceland in their concluding Group A match of the Women's Euros.

The 20-year-old Brann forward, often touted as Norway's best-kept football secret, showcased her prowess by netting two goals in just 11 minutes of the first half and then setting up Frida Maanum for a brace in the second half, solidifying her role as a key player.

Gaupset's rise to prominence comes after a successful season in Norway's domestic league, where she scored 10 goals for SK Brann. Her playful yet impactful approach on the field has now captured international attention, marking her as a star in the making on the global stage.