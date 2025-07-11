Left Menu

Signe Gaupset's Spectacular Debut Shines at Women's Euros

Norway's Signe Gaupset made an electrifying debut in a major tournament, scoring two and assisting two in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Iceland in the Women's Euros. Known for her dynamic style, the young Brann attacker capitalized on her first start to dominate the match and earn the player of the game honor.

In a stunning breakthrough performance, Norway's Signe Gaupset seized her first start at a major tournament with remarkable flair, scoring twice and assisting two more goals, leading her team to a thrilling 4-3 triumph over Iceland in their concluding Group A match of the Women's Euros.

The 20-year-old Brann forward, often touted as Norway's best-kept football secret, showcased her prowess by netting two goals in just 11 minutes of the first half and then setting up Frida Maanum for a brace in the second half, solidifying her role as a key player.

Gaupset's rise to prominence comes after a successful season in Norway's domestic league, where she scored 10 goals for SK Brann. Her playful yet impactful approach on the field has now captured international attention, marking her as a star in the making on the global stage.

