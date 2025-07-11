Aryna Sabalenka Vows to Bounce Back After Wimbledon Defeat

Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked as the world No. 1 tennis player, addressed the media following her semifinal exit at Wimbledon where she lost to Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka, reflecting on her performance, was quick to recall her recent French Open experience, where she faced significant backlash after a controversial press conference.

Sabalenka admitted that managing her emotions on the court remains challenging. Reflecting on the online criticism she faced, she emphasized her desire not to repeat past mistakes, noting that she is human like anyone else. The Belarusian also noted how Anisimova's aggressive play posed a significant challenge during the match.

Determined to come back stronger, Sabalenka praised Anisimova's bravery, acknowledging her opponent's superior play on the day. Despite the setback, Sabalenka remains hopeful, mentioning her willingness to face challenges head-on in future competitions. Her commitment to improvement signals her intention to remain a top contender in women's tennis.

