Aryna Sabalenka Vows to Bounce Back After Wimbledon Defeat
Aryna Sabalenka, world No. 1 tennis player, reflects on her Wimbledon semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova. Following backlash from a previous incident at the French Open, Sabalenka resolves to manage her emotions better and praises Anisimova's aggressive play. Determined to return stronger, Sabalenka focuses on future tournaments.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Aryna Sabalenka, currently ranked as the world No. 1 tennis player, addressed the media following her semifinal exit at Wimbledon where she lost to Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka, reflecting on her performance, was quick to recall her recent French Open experience, where she faced significant backlash after a controversial press conference.
Sabalenka admitted that managing her emotions on the court remains challenging. Reflecting on the online criticism she faced, she emphasized her desire not to repeat past mistakes, noting that she is human like anyone else. The Belarusian also noted how Anisimova's aggressive play posed a significant challenge during the match.
Determined to come back stronger, Sabalenka praised Anisimova's bravery, acknowledging her opponent's superior play on the day. Despite the setback, Sabalenka remains hopeful, mentioning her willingness to face challenges head-on in future competitions. Her commitment to improvement signals her intention to remain a top contender in women's tennis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
