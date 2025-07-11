India Eyes Dominant End to Historic T20I Series Against England

India is set to cap off a landmark T20 International series against England with a commanding finish in the fifth and final match of the series, scheduled for Saturday. Despite having clinched the series 3-1, the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur is keen to end on a high note, boosting confidence ahead of the ODI series.

The fourth match saw India shine in fielding, notably through Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav, helping restrict England effectively. Young spinner N Shree Charani has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in this series, while Deepti Sharma anchors India's formidable spin attack. Aggressive batter Shafali Verma and top scorer Smriti Mandhana have been vital in the series' success.

England has faced challenges, partly due to captain Nat Sciver-Brunt's injury and the lack of consistent contributors apart from Sophia Dunkley. English pacer Lauren Bell has shown promise, but the team has struggled to counteract India's dynamic performance. The final match aims to set the tone for the upcoming ODI clash.