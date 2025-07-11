Dramatic Wins, Trades, and Injuries: A Thrilling Day in Sports
In a gripping series of sports events, the Yankees secured a 6-5 win over the Mariners, A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces suffered a wrist injury, and numerous players exchanged teams with notable trades in NHL and NBA. Wimbledon saw both triumphs and setbacks in singles and doubles.
The New York Yankees stunned the Seattle Mariners with a 6-5 victory, overcoming a strong start by Bryan Woo who held them hitless for seven innings. Anthony Volpe's tiebreaking run, assisted by Aaron Judge, sealed the comeback in an exhilarating 10th inning on Thursday night.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's sprained wrist caused concern among fans when she fell against the New York Liberty. Despite the injury, her coach reassured supporters that no bones were broken, though no return date is set as yet.
In major sports trades, the Toronto Maple Leafs sent Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks for Henry Thrun, and the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Vladislav Kolyachonok to the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, Wimbledon action heated up as Amanda Anisimova advanced to the finals, outlasting Aryna Sabalenka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
