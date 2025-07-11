Dramatic Wins, Trades, and Injuries: A Thrilling Day in Sports

The New York Yankees stunned the Seattle Mariners with a 6-5 victory, overcoming a strong start by Bryan Woo who held them hitless for seven innings. Anthony Volpe's tiebreaking run, assisted by Aaron Judge, sealed the comeback in an exhilarating 10th inning on Thursday night.

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson's sprained wrist caused concern among fans when she fell against the New York Liberty. Despite the injury, her coach reassured supporters that no bones were broken, though no return date is set as yet.

In major sports trades, the Toronto Maple Leafs sent Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks for Henry Thrun, and the Pittsburgh Penguins traded Vladislav Kolyachonok to the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, Wimbledon action heated up as Amanda Anisimova advanced to the finals, outlasting Aryna Sabalenka.

