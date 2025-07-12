Liverpool's Eternal Tribute: No. 20 Forever Retired for Diogo Jota

Liverpool Football Club has announced the permanent retirement of the No. 20 jersey once worn by Diogo Jota, following his untimely death in a car crash. The tragic accident also claimed the life of Jota's brother, Andre Silva, himself a fellow soccer player.

Jota's contribution to Liverpool was formidable, having just completed the most successful season of his career. His efforts helped the club claim its record-equaling 20th English league title. In a statement, the club lauded Jota for wearing No. 20 with pride and leading the team to numerous victories.

The decision to retire his squad number was made after consultations with Jota's family, marking a first in Liverpool's history. Fans, teammates, and family gathered in a heartfelt tribute at Jota's funeral, signifying the widespread grief and admiration for a uniquely impactful player.