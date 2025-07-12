Belgium's Last-Minute Triumph: Janice Cayman Secures Victory Over Portugal
Janice Cayman's stoppage-time goal led Belgium to a 2-1 victory over Portugal in the Women's European Championship. Despite two disallowed goals, Belgium secured their first win in the tournament. Portugal's hopes for advancement were dashed despite Telma Encarnação's late goal, as Spain's win against Italy confirmed Portugal's elimination.
In a thrilling finale to the Women's European Championship group stage, Janice Cayman scored a decisive stoppage-time goal to lead Belgium to a 2-1 victory over Portugal, marking Belgium's first win in the tournament.
The match saw drama with Amber Tysiak's disallowed goal for offside, adding to Belgium's frustrations after another strike was ruled out following a VAR check. Despite these setbacks, Belgium persevered.
Portugal, needing a win for a chance to progress, started poorly with Belgium captain Tessa Wullaert's early goal. Though Telma Encarnação eventually equalized, Portugal's hopes were quashed as Spain's victory against Italy ensured their exit.
