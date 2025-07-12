Left Menu

Ecuador Salvages Draw with Uruguay in Women's Copa America Thriller

Ecuador secured a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in their Women's Copa America opener, thanks to a late goal by Emily Rosa Arias Espinales. Despite significant possession and chances, Ecuador couldn't overcome Uruguay, whose goalkeeper Agustina Sanchez made vital saves to deny the hosts victory.

Updated: 12-07-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 10:10 IST
In a gripping start to their Women's Copa America campaign, Ecuador managed a 2-2 draw against Uruguay. A late equalizer by substitute Emily Rosa Arias Espinales salvaged a point for the hosts in an intense Group A clash.

Ecuador was initially on the back foot after Belen Aquino scored for Uruguay in the 11th minute. They further fell behind when Danna Pesantez's foul allowed Pamela Gonzalez to convert a penalty for a 2-0 lead. However, Yannel Correa's own goal and Espinales' precise finish leveled the scores.

The hosts dominated possession and tested Uruguay goalkeeper Agustina Sanchez, who made crucial saves to deny Nayely Bolanos and Karen Flores. Despite six shots on target, Ecuador couldn't find a winner. They will face Peru next, while Uruguay takes on Argentina in upcoming fixtures.

