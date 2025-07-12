Left Menu

KL Rahul's Mastery Shines in Intense Lord's Test Battle

KL Rahul demonstrated exceptional skills in the third Test at Lord's, delivering a mature performance against England's formidable bowling, including a challenging spell from Jofra Archer. With an unbeaten 53 off 113 balls, Rahul's disciplined approach played a crucial role in keeping India competitive.

Updated: 12-07-2025 11:44 IST
KL Rahul showcased exceptional craftsmanship in his innings during the third Test at Lord's, effectively countering a formidable challenge from England's bowlers, especially the fiery pace of Jofra Archer, as described by former India captain Anil Kumble.

Rahul, who had previously impressed with a century, added an unbeaten 53 to his repertoire, displaying resilience as wickets around him fell. His innings were pivotal in helping India reach 145/3, trailing by 242 runs against England's first innings score.

Jonathan Trott, former England batter and now Afghanistan's head coach, emphasized the importance of Rahul's straight-batted technique. Trott highlighted how Rahul's patience and shot selection in a difficult batting environment could prove vital for India's success in the ongoing Test match.

