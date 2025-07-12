ISL Season Holds Amid MRA Renewal Uncertainty

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) emphasized the critical role of the Indian Super League (ISL) in the nation's football landscape, yet underscored its commitment to adhering to legal frameworks. This statement follows the ISL's decision to pause the 2025-26 season due to uncertainties over renewing the Master Rights Agreement (MRA).

Currently, the MRA between the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), responsible for organizing the ISL, and the AIFF is set to expire on December 8 of this year. The FSDL expressed difficulty in planning the future season without a confirmed contractual structure beyond this date, resulting in the suspension of the upcoming season.

In response, the AIFF has assured that all necessary measures will be taken to maintain the League's continuity, despite the Supreme Court's directive to halt negotiations with FSDL until a final ruling is made in the AIFF draft constitution case. The football body aims to protect interests across clubs, players, and fans alike.