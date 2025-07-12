Spain's Women's Euro Triumph: Tactical Mastery and Depth in Squad

Spain emerged victorious in their Women's Euro Group B campaign, clinching a 3-1 triumph over Italy. This win highlights the team's ability to adapt and leverage their deep squad talent, making them a formidable opponent in the upcoming quarter-finals.

Under Montse Tome's guidance, Spain topped the group by sharing 13 goals among nine players, showcasing their unrivaled versatility on the field. Their ability to overcome slow starts proved crucial as they prepare to face Switzerland next.

Aitana Bonmati's return to the lineup has strengthened Spain's defense, crucial in managing counter-attacks. Ahead of their clash with Switzerland, Tome remains focused on maintaining the team's momentum and addressing tactical adjustments.