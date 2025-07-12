Left Menu

Indian Karate Team Sets Off for Global Challenge in Osaka

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off a 20-member Indian contingent for the Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate Championship in Osaka, Japan. Eleven members hail from Roots Country School. This participation after five years reflects India's sporting aspirations and the government's supportive initiatives, including increased prize incentives for international medallists.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday proudly flagged off a 20-member Indian contingent headed for the esteemed Shitokai Goju-Ryu Karate Championship in Osaka, Japan, scheduled from July 15 to 23.

Addressing the participants, Sukhu expressed pride in the nation's athletes poised to shine on the international stage, marking India's return to this championship after five years. The team, comprising 11 players from the Roots Country School, Baghi, is bolstered by head coach Sensei Anil Kumar Jishta and assistant coach Sensei Hari Tamang.

In line with the state's commitment to sports advancement, Sukhu highlighted initiatives to encourage youth sports participation and discourage drug abuse. Additionally, he announced enhanced financial rewards for international medallists, underscoring government efforts to motivate and acknowledge their achievements.

