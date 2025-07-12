British Duo Cash and Glasspool Shine at Wimbledon with Historic Victory

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool have etched their names in history as they secured the Wimbledon men's doubles title, marking the first all-British victory in this category since 1936. Their decisive win over opponents Rinky Hijikata and David Pel ended with scores of 6-2, 7-6(3).

The British duo, who have enjoyed a successful season after victories at Queen's Club and Eastbourne, expressed disbelief at their achievement. Glasspool reflected on the recent trend of British successes at Wimbledon, suggesting it inspired them to perform at their peak.

Opponents Hijikata and Pel, who entered the tournament as substitutes, showed resilience throughout. Despite the loss, Hijikata praised Pel's energy and support during their unexpected journey to the final, calling it a thrilling experience.

