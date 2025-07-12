Left Menu

Marc Marquez: Masterclass in MotoGP Brilliance at the German Grand Prix

Marc Marquez delivered a stunning performance at the German Grand Prix, overcoming a challenging start to secure his 10th sprint win of the MotoGP season. After an early setback, Marquez masterfully navigated the treacherous conditions to overtake Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap, extending his championship lead.

Marc Marquez displayed an extraordinary show of resilience and skill at the German Grand Prix, overcoming early difficulties to claim his landmark 10th sprint victory of the MotoGP season.

Initially dropping to fourth place after a wide turn one, Marquez made a stunning recovery, overtaking Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi on the final lap under wet and tricky conditions. Despite trailing for most of the race, the Ducati rider's determination paid off, marking a new record and extending his lead to 78 points over his brother, Alex Marquez, who finished eighth.

Bezzecchi, leading majority of the race, succumbed to Marquez's relentless pressure in the closing stages, expressing satisfaction despite the runner-up position. Marquez's thrilling victory underscores his dominance in this MotoGP season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

