Grooming Cricketers: The Birth of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Cricket League
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann proposed launching the 'Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh cricket league' to develop top-tier cricketers in Punjab. The league aims to identify and foster talent from grassroots levels by organizing multi-level matches. Mann also announced new cricket stadiums to enhance the state’s sports infrastructure.
In a bid to harness grassroots potential, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has proposed the 'Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh Cricket League'. The league aims to nurture world-class cricket talent by organizing matches at various levels, unveiling hidden potential in Punjab's rural and urban locales.
During discussions with the newly appointed Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) office bearers, Mann stressed the importance of this initiative, highlighting the league's role in providing opportunities for emerging players similar to the 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan'. This annual event has become a crucial platform for budding athletes across the state.
Further elevating Punjab's cricketing prospects, Mann announced plans for the construction of international-standard cricket stadiums in Jalandhar and Amritsar. These facilities are expected to attract and nurture new talent, building on the achievements of cricketers like Harbhajan Singh and others who have contributed significantly to the sport.
