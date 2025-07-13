Australia's Dramatic Collapse at Sabina Park: Day One Highlights

Australia suffered a dramatic batting collapse, losing seven wickets for a mere 68 runs to end their innings at 225 on the opening day of the final test against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

By the day's end, West Indies stood at 16 for one, trailing by 209 runs, after Mitchell Starc's 100th test saw him dismiss Kevlon Anderson. The Australian team's decision to bat first in this day-night test soon backfired despite reaching 157 for three at a point, as the West Indies bowlers relentlessly dismantled their middle order.

Notable performances included Justin Greaves' crucial breakthrough and Steve Smith's top score of 48 runs. On the West Indies side, opener Brandon King remains on eight with captain Roston Chase at three. Shamar Joseph's 4-33 highlighted the home team's excellent bowling effort. Australia leads the series 2-0 after securing the first two tests decisively.

