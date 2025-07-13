Left Menu

Thrilling Showdown in the Rain: Marquez Secures Pole at German GP

Marc Marquez clinched pole position at the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany amid wet conditions. Despite intense efforts from Johann Zarco, Marquez remained unbeatable, leading a diverse front row with Honda, Ducati, and Aprilia. Key challenges and dramatic moments marked the eventful race at the Sachsenring circuit.

Updated: 13-07-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:15 IST
Thrilling Showdown in the Rain: Marquez Secures Pole at German GP
Ducati Lenovo Team rider Marc Marquez (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Germany

Amid challenging wet conditions, MotoGP fans witnessed a thrilling showdown at the Liqui Moly Grand Prix of Germany as Marc Marquez secured pole position. Competing for the Ducati Lenovo Team, Marquez faced intense pressure from Johann Zarco of CASTROL Honda LCR. Despite Zarco's formidable push, Marquez clinched the top spot by a mere 0.151 seconds.

The Sachsenring circuit presented formidable racing dynamics, with Ducati and Honda dominating the front row alongside Aprilia, thanks to a stellar effort from Marco Bezzecchi. Initially, the track dried during FP2, but further rain complicated proceedings during Q1, where Zarco led with a time of 1:28.370.

Emotions ran high as Maverick Vinales was thrown off his bike in Q2, joined shortly by Jack Miller, both crashes illustrating the precarious conditions. As the clock wound down, Marc Marquez pushed boundaries, achieving a 1:28.730 to secure his 73rd pole, despite fierce competition from Zarco and others seeking an upset.

(With inputs from agencies.)

