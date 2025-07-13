IOA's Urgent Fact-Finding Initiative to Resolve BFI Election Deadlock

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), under President PT Usha, has initiated a crucial inquiry into the long-standing postponement of the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) elections. A three-member fact-finding committee, chaired by IOA Treasurer Sahdev Yadav, has been appointed to identify the reasons for the delay and propose solutions.

Amidst mounting pressures, the committee's task includes evaluating the current legal and administrative standings of the BFI and outlining a fair electoral process. The backdrop of the investigation involves legal disputes that have stalled the electoral process since February, leaving the federation's governance in limbo.

The committee has a mandate to deliver its findings within a week, aiming to provide clarity to World Boxing and relevant stakeholders. This development follows a request from the Sports Ministry to expedite the elections in line with national regulations. The Interim Committee, led by Ajay Singh, continues to oversee operations pending new elections.