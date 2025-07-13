Left Menu

Stuart Broad Praises India's Intensity at Lord's, Highlights England's Battling Response

Former England pacer Stuart Broad commended India's dynamic start in the third Test at Lord's, where their aggressive bowling challenged England. Broad shared his insights on potential targets, emphasizing the lively pitch's role. Despite challenges, England fought back with Root and Stokes at the crease during a gripping session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:40 IST
Team India. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad lauded the Indian cricket team's fiery start during the first session of day four in the third Test at Lord's. Broad acknowledged the 'intense and galvanised' bowling by India, which left England four wickets down by lunchtime. The session was marked by verbal exchanges, physical challenges, and pivotal bowling actions.

In comments broadcasted on Sky Sports, Broad described the session as 'exhausting but brilliant to watch.' He noted India's continuation of their aggressive approach from the previous day as a key factor in their success. Despite India's early dominance, Broad recognized England's resilience and ability to retaliate, referencing the determined efforts of skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

Reflecting on the match conditions, Broad speculated that a target of 220 would be competitive, given the pitch's bounce. At the end of the session, England stood at 98/4, with Stokes and Root at the crease, attempting to stabilize after early setbacks. The day began with England on 2/0, but early wickets toppled their hopes of a smooth start.

(With inputs from agencies.)

