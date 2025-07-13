Left Menu

Pogacar Faces Setback with Almeida's Exit in Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar's chances at the Tour de France took a hit as key teammate Joao Almeida withdrew after a crash-induced injury. Almeida's exit comes after a successful season, leaving Pogacar to reassess his strategy with remaining supportive climbers for the mountainous stages ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:18 IST
Pogacar Faces Setback with Almeida's Exit in Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar's prospects for the Tour de France encountered a significant challenge as his crucial support rider, Joao Almeida, withdrew due to injuries sustained in a crash. Almeida, a pivotal member of Pogacar's team, suffered a fractured rib following a high-speed incident.

Almeida's withdrawal leaves Pogacar in a strategic bind, especially as the grueling Massif Central stages loom. Almeida was expected to provide essential support due to his recent outstanding performances, including wins in the Tour de Suisse, the Tour of the Basque Country, and the Tour de Romandie.

Despite his teammate's exit, Pogacar remains focused on securing a victory in the Tour de France, relying on strong climbers like Adam Yates, Marc Soler, and Pavel Sivakov. With Almeida's absence felt, Pogacar stated, "We have to reassess a little bit and try to win this Tour for Joao."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025