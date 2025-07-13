Pogacar Faces Setback with Almeida's Exit in Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar's prospects for the Tour de France encountered a significant challenge as his crucial support rider, Joao Almeida, withdrew due to injuries sustained in a crash. Almeida, a pivotal member of Pogacar's team, suffered a fractured rib following a high-speed incident.

Almeida's withdrawal leaves Pogacar in a strategic bind, especially as the grueling Massif Central stages loom. Almeida was expected to provide essential support due to his recent outstanding performances, including wins in the Tour de Suisse, the Tour of the Basque Country, and the Tour de Romandie.

Despite his teammate's exit, Pogacar remains focused on securing a victory in the Tour de France, relying on strong climbers like Adam Yates, Marc Soler, and Pavel Sivakov. With Almeida's absence felt, Pogacar stated, "We have to reassess a little bit and try to win this Tour for Joao."

(With inputs from agencies.)