Left Menu

Sangakkara Critiques Jaiswal's Struggles as India Faces Tough Day at Lord's

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara highlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal's rusty duck as India faced a challenging day against England at Lord's. Despite a partnership from Nair and Rahul, India ended the day at 58/4, with unsettling dismissals from Nair and captain Gill adding to the team's woes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:36 IST
Sangakkara Critiques Jaiswal's Struggles as India Faces Tough Day at Lord's
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping contest at Lord's, former Sri Lanka opener Kumar Sangakkara expressed discontent with Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance, who suffered a seven-ball duck in India's pursuit of 193 against England. Jaiswal lost his wicket to an aggressive Jofra Archer, revealing struggles in his rhythm and readiness.

The youngster's woes were compounded when he exited without scoring, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith catching Archer's 141kph delivery. Sangakkara noted Jaiswal's uncomfortable demeanor during the initial overs and commented on his spent energy affecting his game as observed on Sky Sports.

Later, Karun Nair partnered with KL Rahul to stabilize India's innings but misjudged delivery cost him dearly. Nair, dismissed by an inswinger from the slope, received critique from Michael Atherton, who highlighted the misjudgment from the Pavilion End. Shubman Gill's LBW dismissal added to India's downturn, ending the day at 58/4, leaving a challenging path ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025