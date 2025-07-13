Sangakkara Critiques Jaiswal's Struggles as India Faces Tough Day at Lord's
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara highlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal's rusty duck as India faced a challenging day against England at Lord's. Despite a partnership from Nair and Rahul, India ended the day at 58/4, with unsettling dismissals from Nair and captain Gill adding to the team's woes.
In a gripping contest at Lord's, former Sri Lanka opener Kumar Sangakkara expressed discontent with Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance, who suffered a seven-ball duck in India's pursuit of 193 against England. Jaiswal lost his wicket to an aggressive Jofra Archer, revealing struggles in his rhythm and readiness.
The youngster's woes were compounded when he exited without scoring, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith catching Archer's 141kph delivery. Sangakkara noted Jaiswal's uncomfortable demeanor during the initial overs and commented on his spent energy affecting his game as observed on Sky Sports.
Later, Karun Nair partnered with KL Rahul to stabilize India's innings but misjudged delivery cost him dearly. Nair, dismissed by an inswinger from the slope, received critique from Michael Atherton, who highlighted the misjudgment from the Pavilion End. Shubman Gill's LBW dismissal added to India's downturn, ending the day at 58/4, leaving a challenging path ahead.
