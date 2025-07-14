Left Menu

Cascarino's Heroics Propel France to Group Victory at Women's Euros

Delphine Cascarino led France to a 5-2 victory over the Netherlands, clinching Group D in the Women's Euros and a quarter-final spot against Germany. France finished with nine points, while England also advanced. The Dutch, unable to secure the necessary win, suffered a second-half defensive breakdown.

A masterclass in second-half football by Delphine Cascarino lifted France to a decisive 5-2 victory over the Netherlands in the Women's Euros, securing their place atop Group D and setting up a quarter-final clash with Germany. Cascarino's stellar play was instrumental in propelling France forward, finishing group play with nine points.

While the Netherlands, reigning champions from 2017, had fleeting moments of promise, they succumbed to a critical defensive lapse in the second half. Early on, France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto missed a prime opportunity but quickly redeemed herself by assisting Sandie Toletti to score the opening goal, though the lead was short-lived as Victoria Pelova equalized.

Despite a setback from an own goal by French defender Selma Bacha, France's tenacity shone through in the second half. Cascarino scored twice in quick succession, and Sakina Karchaoui finished with a penalty, sealing their dominant win. Coach Laurent Bonadei praised his team's resilience and attacking spirit, which was pivotal to their success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

