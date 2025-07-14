Left Menu

Palmer's Masterclass: Chelsea's Triumph Over PSG

Cole Palmer's exceptional performance led Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over Paris St Germain in the Club World Cup final. Palmer scored twice and assisted Joao Pedro, while Chelsea employed effective tactics to dismantle the French champions, securing their win at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 04:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 04:13 IST
Palmer's Masterclass: Chelsea's Triumph Over PSG
Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer showcased an outstanding first-half performance as Chelsea triumphed over Paris St Germain with a decisive 3-0 victory in the Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Palmer, the English midfielder, netted twice and assisted Joao Pedro, leaving the European and French champions bewildered.

Despite Paris St Germain entering as the favorites after a remarkable season, Chelsea's strategic prowess was evident as they implemented a tactical masterclass led by manager Enzo Maresca. His game plan, inspired by Botafogo's previous victory over PSG, enabled Chelsea to dominate, showcasing remarkable high pressing and defensive resilience.

With Palmer's brilliance and Chelsea's pacey style, they dismantled PSG's defense, especially exploiting the left flank. The encounter, tense until the end, solidified Palmer's and Chelsea's place in the spotlight, leaving a lasting impact on PSG's strategy and approach moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025