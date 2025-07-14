Palmer's Masterclass: Chelsea's Triumph Over PSG

Cole Palmer showcased an outstanding first-half performance as Chelsea triumphed over Paris St Germain with a decisive 3-0 victory in the Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Palmer, the English midfielder, netted twice and assisted Joao Pedro, leaving the European and French champions bewildered.

Despite Paris St Germain entering as the favorites after a remarkable season, Chelsea's strategic prowess was evident as they implemented a tactical masterclass led by manager Enzo Maresca. His game plan, inspired by Botafogo's previous victory over PSG, enabled Chelsea to dominate, showcasing remarkable high pressing and defensive resilience.

With Palmer's brilliance and Chelsea's pacey style, they dismantled PSG's defense, especially exploiting the left flank. The encounter, tense until the end, solidified Palmer's and Chelsea's place in the spotlight, leaving a lasting impact on PSG's strategy and approach moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)