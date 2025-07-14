Left Menu

Youth Spiritual Summit: Building a Drug-Free India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organizing a 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi to tackle drug addiction. Scheduled from July 18, it aims to create a national strategy for a drug-free India by 2047. The event will include discussions culminating in the 'Kashi Declaration'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:18 IST
Youth Spiritual Summit: Building a Drug-Free India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to combat drug addiction, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is orchestrating a three-day 'Youth Spiritual Summit' starting July 18 in Varanasi. The summit will host 500 young delegates tasked with brainstorming actionable solutions to counter this growing societal menace.

The conclave, dubbed 'Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat', aspires to carve out a robust national strategy for a drug-free India by 2047. A collaborative effort will culminate in the 'Kashi Declaration', outlining a clear action plan post-discussion.

Authorities aim to leverage local governance, cooperatives, and educational bodies, supported by government agencies, to realize the summit's goals. Addressing the initiative, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized youth engagement in driving this national campaign towards a drug-free future.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025