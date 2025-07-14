Youth Spiritual Summit: Building a Drug-Free India
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organizing a 'Youth Spiritual Summit' in Varanasi to tackle drug addiction. Scheduled from July 18, it aims to create a national strategy for a drug-free India by 2047. The event will include discussions culminating in the 'Kashi Declaration'.
In a bold move to combat drug addiction, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is orchestrating a three-day 'Youth Spiritual Summit' starting July 18 in Varanasi. The summit will host 500 young delegates tasked with brainstorming actionable solutions to counter this growing societal menace.
The conclave, dubbed 'Nasha Mukt Yuva For Viksit Bharat', aspires to carve out a robust national strategy for a drug-free India by 2047. A collaborative effort will culminate in the 'Kashi Declaration', outlining a clear action plan post-discussion.
Authorities aim to leverage local governance, cooperatives, and educational bodies, supported by government agencies, to realize the summit's goals. Addressing the initiative, Minister Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized youth engagement in driving this national campaign towards a drug-free future.
