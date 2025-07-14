Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women in Formula E's Fast Lane

Formula E's rookie test in Berlin highlighted the ongoing challenges of female representation on the starting grid. With four women participating, Abbi Pulling placed highest at 17th. Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds expressed optimism for future female involvement. Despite progress, no female racers are currently on the Formula E grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:56 IST
The Formula E racing series is striving to see female drivers back on its starting grid, but recent test times indicate there's still progress to be made. During the rookie test in Berlin, four women participated with Abbi Pulling, the reigning F1 Academy champion, achieving the highest ranking among them at 17th place.

Other participants included Ella Lloyd, Jamie Chadwick, and Bianca Bustamante, with the latter finishing last. Despite this, the entire grid's time spread was just 1.550 seconds apart, showcasing the competitive nature of the series. Formula E's chief executive, Jeff Dodds, remains hopeful about increased female presence in the series.

Dodds noted the significant progress, moving from no women testing to 20 in the last official test. He emphasized the importance of teams making decisions that align with their goals such as fan engagement and sponsorship acquisition. Though immediate change isn't guaranteed, the momentum towards gender diversity in racing is evident.

