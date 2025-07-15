Left Menu

Ben Healy: Ireland's New Champion at Tour de France

Ben Healy made history as the first Irishman in 38 years to lead the Tour de France. His third-place finish in stage 10 earned him the yellow jersey, while Simon Yates claimed stage victory. Healy leads Tadej Pogacar by 29 seconds in the general classification heading into the first rest day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:04 IST
Ben Healy etched his name into the annals of Irish cycling by becoming the first Irishman in nearly four decades to don the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. In a thrilling stage 10 finale, Simon Yates of Britain claimed victory with a timely, powerful attack.

Yates broke away, securing his third Tour stage triumph, followed by Thymen Arensman of the Netherlands and an impressive Healy. As the riders took time to recover on the first rest day, Healy found himself leading the defending champion Tadej Pogacar by 29 seconds.

With Pogacar taking it easy towards the finale, Healy seized the moment. He now stands as the first Irish leader of the Tour since Stephen Roche in 1987, marking a proud moment for Irish cycling on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

