Scottish Squad Readies Amid Injury Setbacks

Key Scottish players Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie will miss the upcoming test against Samoa due to injuries suffered in Fiji. Three players have been called to strengthen the squad for the British and Irish Lions match, while strategic decisions are being made ahead of the tests against Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 00:19 IST
Scotland's rugby team faces challenges ahead of their upcoming test against Samoa, as two pivotal players, Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie, have been sidelined by injuries. Both sustained these during a game against Fiji, announced Scottish Rugby on Monday.

Jordan managed to complete the match despite suffering a fractured hand, while Ritchie exited early on with a foot injury. This has prompted the call-up of Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, and Darcy Graham as reinforcements for the British and Irish Lions match against the First Nations-Pasifika team in Melbourne on July 22.

This scheduling provides a strategic pause between tests against Australia, allowing coach Andy Farrell the opportunity to rest key players in preparation. Meanwhile, Graham joined the Lions on Monday after his disciplined-induced absence left Scotland short-handed against Fiji. Prop Sutherland and hooker Ashman will remain with the Scottish squad until the Samoa encounter in New Zealand.

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

