Scottish Squad Readies Amid Injury Setbacks

Scotland's rugby team faces challenges ahead of their upcoming test against Samoa, as two pivotal players, Tom Jordan and Jamie Ritchie, have been sidelined by injuries. Both sustained these during a game against Fiji, announced Scottish Rugby on Monday.

Jordan managed to complete the match despite suffering a fractured hand, while Ritchie exited early on with a foot injury. This has prompted the call-up of Rory Sutherland, Ewan Ashman, and Darcy Graham as reinforcements for the British and Irish Lions match against the First Nations-Pasifika team in Melbourne on July 22.

This scheduling provides a strategic pause between tests against Australia, allowing coach Andy Farrell the opportunity to rest key players in preparation. Meanwhile, Graham joined the Lions on Monday after his disciplined-induced absence left Scotland short-handed against Fiji. Prop Sutherland and hooker Ashman will remain with the Scottish squad until the Samoa encounter in New Zealand.