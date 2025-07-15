Water Quality Concerns Delay Championships
The women's 10km open water event at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore has been postponed due to water quality issues off Sentosa. The event is rescheduled for Wednesday, with the men's 10km to start the open water schedule. The decision ensures athlete health and safety.
The World Aquatics Championships in Singapore faced a hurdle when the women's 10km open water event was postponed due to poor water quality off Sentosa.
World Aquatics revealed that while recent testing indicated acceptable water quality, samples from July 13 exceeded the thresholds, prompting the postponement to ensure athlete safety.
The men's 10km event is set to initiate the open water schedule on Wednesday, followed by the women's race. Indoor swimming events at Singapore Sports Hub are slated from July 27 to August 3.
