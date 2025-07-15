Left Menu

Water Quality Concerns Delay Championships

The women's 10km open water event at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore has been postponed due to water quality issues off Sentosa. The event is rescheduled for Wednesday, with the men's 10km to start the open water schedule. The decision ensures athlete health and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:47 IST
Water Quality Concerns Delay Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The World Aquatics Championships in Singapore faced a hurdle when the women's 10km open water event was postponed due to poor water quality off Sentosa.

World Aquatics revealed that while recent testing indicated acceptable water quality, samples from July 13 exceeded the thresholds, prompting the postponement to ensure athlete safety.

The men's 10km event is set to initiate the open water schedule on Wednesday, followed by the women's race. Indoor swimming events at Singapore Sports Hub are slated from July 27 to August 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025