Water Quality Concerns Delay Championships

The World Aquatics Championships in Singapore faced a hurdle when the women's 10km open water event was postponed due to poor water quality off Sentosa.

World Aquatics revealed that while recent testing indicated acceptable water quality, samples from July 13 exceeded the thresholds, prompting the postponement to ensure athlete safety.

The men's 10km event is set to initiate the open water schedule on Wednesday, followed by the women's race. Indoor swimming events at Singapore Sports Hub are slated from July 27 to August 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)