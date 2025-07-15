Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Historic Feat: Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket

Mitchell Starc delivered the fastest five-wicket haul in test history, securing Australia a 176-run victory over the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Starc's performance, backed by Scott Boland's hat-trick, saw the West Indies bowled out for 27, completing a 3-0 series sweep for Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 03:40 IST
Mitchell Starc's Historic Feat: Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket
Mitchell Starc

In a stunning display, Mitchell Starc recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in test cricket history on Monday, guiding Australia to a commanding 176-run victory against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston. This performance ensured Australia completed a dominant 3-0 series sweep.

Starc's incredible spell saw him dismantle the West Indies' top order in just 15 balls. His figures of 6-9 were instrumental in bowling out the hosts for 27, the second-lowest total in test history. Starc's achievement eclipsed previous records held by renowned bowlers including Ernie Toshack and Stuart Broad.

Notably, Scott Boland also grabbed headlines with a hat-trick, further positioning Australia for a resounding victory. Earlier, Australia faced their own batting challenges, being dismissed for 121, their lowest against the West Indies in 30 years. Alzarri Joseph led the opposition's attack with a career-best 5-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025