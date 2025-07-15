Mitchell Starc's Historic Feat: Fastest Five-Wicket Haul in Test Cricket

In a stunning display, Mitchell Starc recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in test cricket history on Monday, guiding Australia to a commanding 176-run victory against the West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston. This performance ensured Australia completed a dominant 3-0 series sweep.

Starc's incredible spell saw him dismantle the West Indies' top order in just 15 balls. His figures of 6-9 were instrumental in bowling out the hosts for 27, the second-lowest total in test history. Starc's achievement eclipsed previous records held by renowned bowlers including Ernie Toshack and Stuart Broad.

Notably, Scott Boland also grabbed headlines with a hat-trick, further positioning Australia for a resounding victory. Earlier, Australia faced their own batting challenges, being dismissed for 121, their lowest against the West Indies in 30 years. Alzarri Joseph led the opposition's attack with a career-best 5-27.

