Tributes to Marathon Legend Fauja Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the memory of veteran marathoner Fauja Singh, who died in a road mishap.

Singh, celebrated for his extraordinary athletic feats, was 114 years old and influenced a generation with his dedication to fitness. The incident occurred in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Modi emphasized Singh's unique influence, acknowledging his motivational role in India's youth fitness movement, and extended condolences to Singh's family and global admirers.

