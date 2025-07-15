Tributes to Marathon Legend Fauja Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Fauja Singh, a renowned marathoner who inspired many with his fitness journey. Singh, who lived to 114, tragically passed away in a road accident. Modi praised Singh's unique persona and his impact on youth fitness in India.
In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the memory of veteran marathoner Fauja Singh, who died in a road mishap.
Singh, celebrated for his extraordinary athletic feats, was 114 years old and influenced a generation with his dedication to fitness. The incident occurred in Punjab's Jalandhar district.
Modi emphasized Singh's unique influence, acknowledging his motivational role in India's youth fitness movement, and extended condolences to Singh's family and global admirers.
