Left Menu

Tributes to Marathon Legend Fauja Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Fauja Singh, a renowned marathoner who inspired many with his fitness journey. Singh, who lived to 114, tragically passed away in a road accident. Modi praised Singh's unique persona and his impact on youth fitness in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 09:24 IST
Tributes to Marathon Legend Fauja Singh: A Legacy of Inspiration
Fauja Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the memory of veteran marathoner Fauja Singh, who died in a road mishap.

Singh, celebrated for his extraordinary athletic feats, was 114 years old and influenced a generation with his dedication to fitness. The incident occurred in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

Modi emphasized Singh's unique influence, acknowledging his motivational role in India's youth fitness movement, and extended condolences to Singh's family and global admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025