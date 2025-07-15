Epic Homecoming: McIlroy Leads Star-Studded Field at 153rd Open Championship

Two-time major winner Padraig Harrington is set to launch the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, marking the return of golf's oldest major to Northern Ireland's iconic County Antrim coastline.

The tournament boasts a star-studded lineup with Rory McIlroy, making his homecoming, accompanied by other golf luminaries such as Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood. McIlroy aims to overcome past challenges on this course, seeking redemption with hopes elevated by his recent Masters triumph.

As heavy rain showers loom and gusty winds threaten to disrupt the game, the competitors brace for the unpredictable weather on the par-71 course, setting the stage for a dramatic contest for one of golf's most prestigious prizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)