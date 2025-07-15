Indian Athletes Set Sights on Glory at FISU World University Games 2025

In a significant show of sporting spirit, 300 Indian student-athletes are set to represent the national colors at the FISU World University Games 2025. Held in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany, from Wednesday until July 27, this competition, dubbed the 'Olympics for university athletes', draws student-athletes aged 17 to 25 from over 60 universities.

This year's event will see participation from over 9,200 athletes representing 150 countries, marking it as the largest FISU World University Games to date. India, aspiring to surpass its 2023 Chengdu edition's seventh-place finish, boasts a team aiming for excellence. During the Chengdu Games, the Indian contingent secured 26 medals, inclusive of 11 golds, 5 silvers, and 10 bronzes, with shooting contributing significantly to this haul.

Noteworthy performances in the past included Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Manu Bhaker, the latter winning two golds in pistol events, later claiming two bronzes at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Athletes Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain, and Priyanka Goswami also earned podium finishes. The upcoming event will be the 32nd edition since its inception in 1959. Scheduled across six German cities including Berlin, it promises competitions in 18 sports over 23 venues.