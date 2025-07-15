Remembering Fauja Singh: The Passing of the Legendary Turbaned Tornado

In a tragic incident, the world bid farewell to Fauja Singh, the revered centenarian marathon runner, who was fatally struck by an SUV in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

The driver of the vehicle, identified from CCTV footage, is set to face imminent arrest, according to local police authorities.

Singh's extraordinary journey, beginning his marathon career at 89, has left an indelible mark, earning him the endearing moniker 'Turbaned Tornado.'

His death has prompted nationwide condolences, including remarks from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging Singh's inspiration for India's youth.

Mourners, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, praised his contributions to the Sikh community and his achievements in marathon running.

Residents of Bias village, where the accident occurred, expressed their profound grief, recalling Singh's kindness and recognizing his global influence.

A formal investigation is underway to apprehend the driver responsible for the hit-and-run, as tributes continue to flow for Singh's unparalleled resolve and his life of resilience.

The marathon world laments the loss of an iconic figure whose life story will motivate future generations toward healthy lifestyles and perseverance.

Fauja Singh, celebrated for his inspiring marathon runs globally, including in London, New York, and Hong Kong, will be dearly missed.

