Left Menu

England Cricket Team Penalized, Drops to Third in WTC Rankings

The England cricket team was penalized for a slow over rate in the third Test against India, resulting in a two-point deduction in the World Test Championship standings. Consequently, England dropped to third place, while Sri Lanka moved up to second. The team also faced monetary fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:04 IST
England Cricket Team Penalized, Drops to Third in WTC Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent development in the World Test Championship (WTC), the England cricket team has faced sanctions for maintaining a slow over rate in their third Test match against India at Lord's. As a result, England was docked two crucial points, dropping them to third place in the WTC standings.

Apart from the point deduction, England, led by captain Ben Stokes, was fined 10% of their match fee following the match, which they won by a mere 22 runs. Match referee Richie Richardson highlighted the shortfall in overs bowled, despite allowances for time.

This penalty propelled Sri Lanka to second place, owing to their higher point percentage, while England's standing dropped to a PCT of 61.11%. With Australia's unbeaten record keeping them at the top, England's captain Ben Stokes accepted the sanction without contest, avoiding a formal hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025