Gaganjeet Bhullar: Swinging Back to Glory
Gaganjeet Bhullar, an 11-time Asian Tour champion, is focusing on improving his driving accuracy and fitness as he gears up for a busy second half of the golfing season. With a keen focus on mental preparation and team competitions, Bhullar aims to achieve top-tier finishes and Olympic dreams.
Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar is determined to improve his performance in the second half of the season by focusing on driving accuracy and fitness. The 11-time Asian Tour champion is optimistic about his form after a relatively quiet start this year.
Bhullar expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming busy schedule, including participation in the Indonesian Open, an event he has triumphed at thrice. Despite travel fatigue, his goals remain high, with Olympic dreams and ambitions for team competitions on his horizon.
Beyond the golf course, Bhullar is passionate about finance, managing a wealth management firm named Candela Capital. With over a decade of experience in equity markets, he seamlessly balances his sporting and financial pursuits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
