England Takes the Bat: Women's ODI Series Kick-Off

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss, opting to bat against India in the first women's ODI. Following a T20I series loss to India, England aims for redemption. Both teams feature strong line-ups, eager to showcase talent in this keenly anticipated face-off at the international stage.

England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the women's ODI series against India on Wednesday.

Despite a setback in the preceding five-match T20I series, which England lost 2-3, the team is determined to turn their fortunes around.

Both England, with players like Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, and India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, bring strong line-ups to this critical encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

