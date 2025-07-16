England Takes the Bat: Women's ODI Series Kick-Off
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss, opting to bat against India in the first women's ODI. Following a T20I series loss to India, England aims for redemption. Both teams feature strong line-ups, eager to showcase talent in this keenly anticipated face-off at the international stage.
England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the women's ODI series against India on Wednesday.
Despite a setback in the preceding five-match T20I series, which England lost 2-3, the team is determined to turn their fortunes around.
Both England, with players like Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones, and India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, bring strong line-ups to this critical encounter.
