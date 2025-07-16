Golden Triumphs Amidst Challenging Waters at World Aquatics Championships

In a display of exceptional endurance, Germany's Florian Wellbrock emerged victorious in the men's 10km open water race at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Overcoming warm water conditions, he claimed gold with a time of one hour, 59 minutes, and 55.50 seconds, marking his seventh global title in this event.

On the women's side, Australia's Moesha Johnson shone brightly, taking home the gold with a time of two hours, seven minutes, and 51.30 seconds. This victory marked a historic moment as it was Australia's first gold medal in the championships held in Singapore. Johnson had previously captured a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The races, initially delayed due to poor water quality readings, were fraught with fierce competition. Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri and Australia's Kyle Lee secured silver and bronze respectively on the men's side, while Italians second-placed Ginevra Taddeucci and Monaco's Lisa Pou rounded off the podium in the women's race.