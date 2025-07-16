Justin Rose's British Open Dream: Chasing the Claret Jug at 44

Veteran golfer Justin Rose is gearing up for his 23rd attempt to capture the British Open title at Royal Portrush. At 44, Rose still dreams of lifting the Claret Jug, having been ever so close in previous years, including two joint runner-up finishes in 2018 and last year.

Reflecting on his career, Rose noted the significance of the tournament since he was a child, often imagining himself sinking the winning putt. At Troon last year, he finished just two strokes behind Xander Schauffele, despite delivering an impressive performance throughout the week.

While acknowledging age-related challenges, Rose believes he remains competitive and capable of claiming victory. With Rory McIlroy beginning as a favorite, Rose admires his strength, especially as they both have shared intense playoff moments, including at the Masters.