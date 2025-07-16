Left Menu

Celebrating 20 Years: The Legacy of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, marking its 20th edition, is a significant sporting event in India. It's set for October 12, with registrations open from July 17 to September 19. Officials highlight its growth into a symbol of resilience and community, attended by notable sports and tourism figures.

The much-anticipated 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is set to take place on October 12, with its starting point at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This announcement was made by event organizers on Wednesday.

The organizers revealed that registration for multiple race categories, including the half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens Run, and Champions with Disability, will begin on July 17, closing on September 19.

The launch event saw the presence of notable figures like Delhi's sports minister Ashish Sood and tourism minister Kapil Mishra. Anil Singh, MD of Procam International, celebrated the marathon's 20th year as not just a milestone but a legacy symbolizing resilience and hope, with community leaders like former India hockey team captain PR Sreejesh and Paralympic Committee of India chief Devendra Jhajharia also in attendance.

