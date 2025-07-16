Left Menu

Triumph and Drama in Toulouse: Jonas Abrahamsen's Moment

Norway's Jonas Abrahamsen claimed victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France in Toulouse. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar took a tumble near the finish but quickly resumed, appearing unscathed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:11 IST
Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway clinched victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France, conquering a challenging 156.8-kilometer course around Toulouse. The dramatic race on Wednesday saw defending champion Tadej Pogacar crash just five kilometers from the finish line.

Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling ace, hit the ground but quickly remounted his bike, demonstrating remarkable resilience. The incident did not seem to inflict any significant injury, allowing him to finish the stage.

Abrahamsen's win marks a significant triumph in the prestigious event, further intensifying the competition as the race progresses through France's diverse terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

