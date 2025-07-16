Triumph and Drama in Toulouse: Jonas Abrahamsen's Moment

Jonas Abrahamsen of Norway clinched victory in the 11th stage of the Tour de France, conquering a challenging 156.8-kilometer course around Toulouse. The dramatic race on Wednesday saw defending champion Tadej Pogacar crash just five kilometers from the finish line.

Pogacar, the Slovenian cycling ace, hit the ground but quickly remounted his bike, demonstrating remarkable resilience. The incident did not seem to inflict any significant injury, allowing him to finish the stage.

Abrahamsen's win marks a significant triumph in the prestigious event, further intensifying the competition as the race progresses through France's diverse terrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)