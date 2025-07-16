Salman Khan Powers ISRL's Second Season with Investment and Passion

Left Menu

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveils the second season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) as its brand ambassador and investor. His influence and investment signal ISRL's potential as a mainstream cultural phenomenon, promising motorsport growth and new opportunities for athletes across India.

Salman Khan at unveiling of second ISRL season (Photo: ISRL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, renowned for his charisma and cross-demographic appeal, unveiled the second season of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) in Mumbai today. As the league's brand ambassador and now investor, Khan's involvement is poised to elevate ISRL from a niche motorsport to a widely recognized cultural event.

The ISRL is committed to advancing Supercross in India to international standards. As part of this mission, Khan also launched the 'ISRL Proving Grounds' near Pune, a 7-acre facility aimed at grassroots motorsport development. It will cater to amateurs, children, and professionals with various tracks, endorsing responsible riding and safety.

Veer Patel, ISRL's Managing Director, emphasized that Khan's evolution from brand ambassador to investor reflects his faith in the league's vision. This association enhances ISRL's credibility, presenting it as a dynamic platform for India's automotive and lifestyle industries, opening avenues for immersive brand engagement, and expanding its reach internationally.

