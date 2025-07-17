Left Menu

Brazil's Offensive Onslaught: Luany and Kerolin Shine in Copa America

Luany and Kerolin lead Brazil to a 6-0 victory against Bolivia in the Women's Copa America. Dominating from the start, Luany scored twice, with Kerolin assisting and scoring. Marta assisted Kerolin's second goal as Brazil capitalized on Bolivia's reduced lineup for a decisive win.

17-07-2025
In a commanding display, Brazil's dynamic duo Luany and Kerolin propelled the team to a crushing 6-0 victory against Bolivia in the Women's Copa America. Held at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito, Ecuador, the defending champions showcased their superiority from the start.

Luany opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful strike off the crossbar. She further extended the lead in the 32nd minute by capitalizing on a rebound from a shot by Kerolin. Captain Kerolin then smoothly converted a penalty to make it 3–0.

The second half saw football icon Marta assisting Kerolin's second goal and Manchester City's forward completing her hat-trick soon after. Reduced to 10 players, Bolivia couldn't withstand the pressure as Brazil's substitute Amanda Gutierres closed the match with a final goal during stoppage time.

