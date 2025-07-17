Brazil's Dynamic Duo Dominate in Copa America Triumph

In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, Brazil's Luany and Kerolin powered the team to a decisive 6–0 victory over Bolivia in Wednesday's Women's Copa America group-stage match.

At the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda, Luany was quick to make a mark by scoring in the 13th minute and later doubled her tally. A penalty earned by Luany was converted by captain Kerolin, who went on to secure a hat-trick with Marta's assistance.

The victory solidifies Brazil's position at the top of Group B as they prepare to face Paraguay, aiming for continued success in the tournament.