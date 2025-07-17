Brazil's Dynamic Duo Dominate in Copa America Triumph
Brazil's Luany and Kerolin led their team to a 6–0 victory over Bolivia in the Women's Copa America. Luany scored twice and earned a penalty, while Kerolin completed a hat-trick, assisted by Marta. Brazil aims to maintain their strong start as they lead Group B.
Updated: 17-07-2025 05:27 IST
In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, Brazil's Luany and Kerolin powered the team to a decisive 6–0 victory over Bolivia in Wednesday's Women's Copa America group-stage match.
At the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda, Luany was quick to make a mark by scoring in the 13th minute and later doubled her tally. A penalty earned by Luany was converted by captain Kerolin, who went on to secure a hat-trick with Marta's assistance.
The victory solidifies Brazil's position at the top of Group B as they prepare to face Paraguay, aiming for continued success in the tournament.
