Leipzig's Triple Signing Electrifies Bundesliga Ambitions

Leipzig strengthens its squad for the new Bundesliga season by signing Belgium’s Johan Bakayoko, Serbia’s Andrija Maksimovic, and Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande. These strategic acquisitions underline Leipzig’s determination to secure a top-4 finish and return to the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leipzig | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:30 IST
Leipzig has delivered a bold statement for the new Bundesliga season by signing three promising young talents: Johan Bakayoko, Andrija Maksimovic, and Yan Diomande. All three players penned deals extending through June 2030, signaling Leipzig's commitment to long-term success.

Bakayoko's power and goal-scoring prowess attracted interest from clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, but Leipzig secured him from PSV Eindhoven. Maksimovic joins from Red Star Belgrade, already having made his national team debut, while Diomande arrives after a notable tenure at Leganés.

These strategic moves aim to bolster Leipzig's prospects of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, following their failure to qualify for Europe last season. Leipzig's evolution continues, after being founded in 2009 through Red Bull's acquisition of SSV Markranstädt.

