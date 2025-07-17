Leipzig's Triple Signing Electrifies Bundesliga Ambitions
Leipzig strengthens its squad for the new Bundesliga season by signing Belgium’s Johan Bakayoko, Serbia’s Andrija Maksimovic, and Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande. These strategic acquisitions underline Leipzig’s determination to secure a top-4 finish and return to the Champions League.
- Country:
- Germany
Leipzig has delivered a bold statement for the new Bundesliga season by signing three promising young talents: Johan Bakayoko, Andrija Maksimovic, and Yan Diomande. All three players penned deals extending through June 2030, signaling Leipzig's commitment to long-term success.
Bakayoko's power and goal-scoring prowess attracted interest from clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, but Leipzig secured him from PSV Eindhoven. Maksimovic joins from Red Star Belgrade, already having made his national team debut, while Diomande arrives after a notable tenure at Leganés.
These strategic moves aim to bolster Leipzig's prospects of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga, following their failure to qualify for Europe last season. Leipzig's evolution continues, after being founded in 2009 through Red Bull's acquisition of SSV Markranstädt.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Plenty of time for Bellingham bothers clash, says Kovac after Jobe's CWC suspension
Soccer-Porto parting ways with manager Anselmi after early Club World Cup exit
REFILE-Soccer-Plenty of time for Bellingham brothers clash, says Kovac after Jobe's CWC suspension
Soccer-Leverkusen sign defender Quansah from Liverpool
Soccer-Branthwaite commits long-term future to Everton amid interest from rivals