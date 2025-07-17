Sreejesh's Goalkeeping Wisdom: A New Dawn for Indian Hockey

P.R. Sreejesh, the former captain and esteemed goalkeeper of India, believes the recently concluded FIH Pro League served as a necessary wake-up call for the national men's hockey team. Despite finishing eighth, Sreejesh sees potential in the players' performance ahead of next year's Asian Games and World Cup.

In the European leg of the league, India narrowly avoided relegation. However, Sreejesh, who played in India's bronze-winning teams at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, insists that the team didn't perform poorly, but rather faced unfavorable outcomes. He emphasizes the ample preparation time available before major upcoming tournaments.

Post-retirement, Sreejesh has embraced his role as coach of the Indian men's junior hockey team, guiding them as they prepare for the FIH Junior World Cup in Chennai and Madurai. Sharing his experience, Sreejesh is determined to alleviate players' pressures and focus on realistic goals.

