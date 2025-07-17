Deepti Sharma: Steadying Force in India's Cricket Journey

Deepti Sharma, a standout player in the Indian women's cricket team, confidently asserts that the squad is on track with preparations for the Women's ODI World Cup. Although the marquee event is two months away, Deepti emphasizes prioritizing the present England series.

Sharma delivered a composed 62 not out, contributing to India's triumph over England in the first WODI. This series serves as India's penultimate 50-over encounter before hosting Australia, followed by the World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.

Reflecting her strategic approach and calm demeanor, Deepti highlighted the game-changing 90-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, underscoring the importance of staying focused on one match at a time as crucial to India's winning momentum.

