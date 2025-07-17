Middle Eastern Giants Seek World Cup Advantage in Asia Qualifiers
Saudi Arabia and Qatar will host groups in the fourth round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Qatar hosts Group A with the UAE and Oman, while Saudi Arabia hosts Group B with Iraq and Indonesia. Winners secure spots in the tournament in North America.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar have drawn home advantage for the crucial fourth round of Asia qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, with matches scheduled for October.
Qatar is set to host Group A, featuring tough competitors like the United Arab Emirates and Oman, while Saudi Arabia takes charge of Group B, welcoming Iraq and Indonesia.
The winners of each competitive group will earn the last two automatic Asian slots for the prestigious tournament, set for North America, with second-place teams heading to playoffs in March 2026.
